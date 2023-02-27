Boston claims SEC weekly honors record

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston was named co-SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced today. Boston’s team-best 18.0 points per game helped the Gamecocks to a pair of wins that clinched the program’s seventh SEC Regular-Season championship in the last 10 seasons. The selection is her fourth of the season and makes her the SEC’s sole record holder for career total weekly awards (15) and career player of the week honors (10).

Boston capped her Senior Day celebration with her fourth 20-point game of the season, netting 25 against Georgia, along with 11 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season. She scored 11 of her 25 points in the first quarter on 4-of-5 shooting and then finished the game with a 10-point fourth quarter to hold off any Georgia comeback. At Tennessee, she set the early tone with the game’s first four points and went on to add four blocked shots, including three in the second half to help stretch the Gamecocks’ four-point halftime lead into the 13-point final margin of victory.

No. 1/1 South Carolina became the fourth SEC team to finish the regular season undefeated and enters this week’s SEC Tournament as the top seed. On Fri., Mar. 3, at noon, the Gamecocks will face the winner of the Thursday game between No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Missouri. Friday’s game will air on SEC Network.