Gamecocks’ Hall named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Senior righthanded pitcher Noah Hall was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Pitcher of the Week, the office announced Monday afternoon (Feb. 27).

Hall recorded a career high 12 strikeouts to no walks in eight innings of work as Carolina defeated Penn 1-0 on Saturday, improving his record to 2-0 on the season. Hall allowed just two runners to third base, ending those threats in the second and seventh innings with strikeouts. Hall allowed just three hits in an efficient 98 pitches across eight frames and picked up 1-2-3 innings in the third, fifth and eighth. Hall lowered his season ERA to 0.68 on the season with a .109 opponent’s batting average.

This is the third conference award that Hall has received in his Gamecock career. He earned Co-Pitcher honors on May 2 and May 16 of 2022.

Hall shares the Pitcher of the Week honors with Georgia’s Liam Sullivan. Florida’s Jac Caglianone and LSU’s Dylan Crews were named Co-Players of the Week while Auburn’s Ike Irish was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Carolina completes its nine-game homestand on Tuesday, Feb. 28, hosting North Carolina A&T at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.