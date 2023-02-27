Local 5th grader helps children who lost parents to gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A student in Richland County School District One is making a difference.

Annie Burnside Elementary School fifth-grader Kassydi Jones lost her father to gun violence five years ago. Since then, she’s been determined to help kids who’ve been in the same situation as her.

This weekend Kassydi hosted her first Kass Bears Ball. The event is for kids who lost their parents to gun violence.

Those attending were asked to wear formal attire with sneakers and bring a teddy bear. Kassydi says the teddy bears help kids when they feel sad or lonely and hugging the bears will bring kids comfort.

Kassydi also collected teddy bears, blankets and journals that was given to kids who attended the ball.