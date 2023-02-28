AMC movie theater popcorn available at Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re a fan of movie theater popcorn, you’re in luck!

AMC Entertainment is releasing a retail popcorn line at hundreds of Walmart locations on March 11.

The perfectly popcorn line will include three flavors of both microwave and read-to-eat popcorn in lightly salted, classic butter and extra butter.

The microwave version will retail for about $5 for a six-pack while the ready-to-eat bags will be around $4.