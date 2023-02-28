Coroner identifies elderly woman found murdered

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office says Coroner Nadia Rutherford has identified a recent murder.

Rutherford says Bonnie Maddox, 87, was found killed inside her home on Jake Eargle Rd. in Little Mountain.

According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the home the morning of February 22rd and found the Maddox with an injury to the upper body.

Deputies say a 17 year old was arrested in connection with the woman’s death.