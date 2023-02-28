Former AC Flora head coach named new football coach at Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington One School Board approved a recommendation for Dustin Curtis as the new athletic director and head football coach for Lexington High School on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The vote ends the search and interview process that started shortly after Perry Woolbright, the previous athletic director and head football coach, accepted a position with Clover High School.

The announcement of Curtis as the new LHS athletic director and head football coach marks a return to the school for Curtis who graduated and played high school football at LHS. He was a member of the Wildcats’ 2000 state championship runner-up team.

Curtis’ coaching career includes stints at Dorman High School, A.C. Flora High School and Westwood High School. At Dorman, he led the team to the second round of the state playoffs and he won a state title at A.C. Flora in 2020.

Lexington principal Ryan Pool shared, “Aside from his impressive coaching record, Coach Curtis has a personal connection and commitment to Lexington High School, and he understands and shares the pride our community takes in our school. He was the perfect fit for our school culture and our athletic program. We are excited to welcome him and his family home.”

Coach Curtis will meet with current members of the LHS football team and local press on Wednesday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the lobby of the school’s gymnasium. He will officially begin working for Lexington One on March 7, 2023.