Gamecocks tops N.C. A&T Tuesday to start season 9-0
COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team scored seven runs in the final two frames and pitched no-hit baseball for the first six frames in an 11-3 win over North Carolina A&T Tuesday afternoon at Founders Park.
James Hicks and Eli Jones combined for five innings of no hits with three strikeouts and just one walk. Trey Wheeler came into a 4-3 game in the seventh and got a strikeout, walk, flyout to end the threat. The Gamecocks responded with a pair in the seventh and five runs in the eighth.
Ethan Petry had three RBI in a 2-for-3 day while Will McGillis belted his fifth home run of the year in a two-hit performance. Gavin Casas had two hits while Braylen Wimmer scored three runs.
Jones earned the win in relief, striking out a pair in three innings of work.
POSTGAME NOTES
- Carolina improves to 9-0 on the season for the second time in three years.
- Carolina has scored five runs in an inning seven times this season.
- James Hicks now has pitched nine scoreless innings this season.
- McGillis joins Petry and Casas for the home run lead with five.
- Cade Austin and Wesley Sweatt each had a scoreless inning of work on the mound.
UP NEXT
Carolina heads to Clemson, S.C., for the start of a three-game series on Friday night (March 3) at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.