Gamecocks tops N.C. A&T Tuesday to start season 9-0

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team scored seven runs in the final two frames and pitched no-hit baseball for the first six frames in an 11-3 win over North Carolina A&T Tuesday afternoon at Founders Park.

James Hicks and Eli Jones combined for five innings of no hits with three strikeouts and just one walk. Trey Wheeler came into a 4-3 game in the seventh and got a strikeout, walk, flyout to end the threat. The Gamecocks responded with a pair in the seventh and five runs in the eighth.

Ethan Petry had three RBI in a 2-for-3 day while Will McGillis belted his fifth home run of the year in a two-hit performance. Gavin Casas had two hits while Braylen Wimmer scored three runs.

Jones earned the win in relief, striking out a pair in three innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina improves to 9-0 on the season for the second time in three years.

Carolina has scored five runs in an inning seven times this season.

James Hicks now has pitched nine scoreless innings this season.

McGillis joins Petry and Casas for the home run lead with five.

Cade Austin and Wesley Sweatt each had a scoreless inning of work on the mound.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Clemson, S.C., for the start of a three-game series on Friday night (March 3) at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.