Journal: Zero-calorie sweetener increases chance of heart attack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found Erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke.

The problem appears to be it causes blood to clot more easily— which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn Erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk-fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the Nature Medicine Journal.