Noah Hall named National Pitcher of the Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Senior righthanded pitcher Noah Hall earned National Pitcher of the Week honors by Perfect Game, the organization announced this afternoon (Tuesday, Feb. 28).

Hall recorded a career high 12 strikeouts to no walks in eight innings of work as Carolina defeated Penn 1-0 on Saturday, improving his record to 2-0 on the season. Hall allowed just two runners to third base, ending those threats in the second and seventh innings with strikeouts. Hall allowed just three hits in an efficient 98 pitches across eight frames and picked up 1-2-3 innings in the third, fifth and eighth. Hall lowered his season ERA to 0.68 on the season with a .109 opponent’s batting average.

Florida’s Jac Caglianone earned Perfect Game’s National Hitter of the Week.

Carolina completes its nine-game homestand on Tuesday, Feb. 28, hosting North Carolina A&T at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.