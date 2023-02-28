White House: U.S. agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from devices

TikTok will soon be banned from all U.S. Government-issued devices.

That’s according to White House guidance issued Monday, saying federal agencies, and those they contract with, have 30 days to remove the app from devices.

It comes after a bill passed last year requiring federal agencies to ditch the social media app and marks the government’s latest efforts to clamp-down on it, amid renewed security concerns about its U.S. user data and fears that the data could find its way to the Chinese government.

U.S. officials have raised concerns that the Chinese government could pressure TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to hand over information collected from users that could be used for intelligence or disinformation purposes.