Lexington Co. registered sex offender sentenced 7 years in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington County registered sex offender has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for another offense, says SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Michael Dwayne Elkin plead guilty to one count of Attempted Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor age 12 and under after he was caught reaching out to an undercover officer posing as a 12 year-old child on the internet.

Elkin sent the undercover persona a nude image of himself and asked them to send images of her engaging in sexual activity, say authorities. A forensic examination of his cell phone located the images from the illegal conversations.

He will be required to continue to register as a sex offender.