Tigers end season with loss To Fort Valley State

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Benedict College Lady Tigers shot just 18 percent in the first half and committed 29 turnovers as Fort Valley State took a 63-48 victory in the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship Tournament presented by Cricket held on the campus of Savannah State University.

Benedict, the third seed in the East Division, trailed 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 29-13 at the half. The Lady Tigers scored 35 points in the second half, but the deficit was too large to make up.

Fort Valley State, the seventh seed in the East Division, advances to play Miles, the second seed from the West, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats improve to 8-16, while the Lady Tigers end their season at 12-15.

Taylor Christmas and Madison Golden led the Lady Tigers with 11 points each, while Mahogany Randall added 10 points. Golden had a team-high seven rebounds.

Benedict finished shooting 28.6 percent (14-of-49), largely due to going 1-for-20 on 3-point attempts.