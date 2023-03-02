Irmo wins 4A state championship Thursday night

It’s another one for head coach Tim Whipple and the Irmo Yellow Jackets.

Their sixth to be exact, all under Whipple.

The Yellow Jackets cruised to a 58-45 win over Lancaster Thursday night in the 4A state championship game in Aiken. It was Whipple’s 11th state championship appearance in his over 40 years coaching and 843rd career victory, per The State Newspaper.

Madden Collins led Irmo with 16 points, while Aaron Brand, who also plays quarterback for Irmo, had 15.