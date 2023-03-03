AAA Survey: 68% of drivers afraid of self-driving cars

Self-driving cars may be cool but a recent survey shows some people are apprehensive of the technology.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Self-driving cars may be cool but a recent survey shows some people are apprehensive of the technology.

According to a survey by AAA, 68% of drivers are afraid of self-driving cars.

That number is up from 55% of weary drivers in 2022.

While that’s just a 13% jump, it’s the biggest increase seen by AAA since 2020.

The automotive group says the findings suggest car makers need to do more to build public trust and knowledge about the technology.

