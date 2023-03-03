Alex Murdaugh still faces charges for financial crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– After being found guilty of the murders of his wife and son, former lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will now spend the rest of his life in jail.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Maggie and Paul.

Defendant Alex Murdaugh did not show a shred of emotion last night when he was found guilty of all four charges, including the murders of his wife and son.

Today, Murdaugh maintained his innocence saying that he would not have harmed Maggie and Paul under any circumstances.

Judge Clifton Newman stated that he did not believe the defendant and sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life sentences.

The 6 week murder trial is over, but it may not be the last time Alex Murdaugh is seen in a courtroom.

Murdaugh still faces dozens of charges for his alleged financial crimes.

For now, the former attorney is being transported to the State Department of Corrections Processing Center before he will then be assigned to a prison.