Camden girls win 3A state championship Friday in Aiken

The Camden High School girls basketball team claimed their first state championship in more than 40 years Friday afternoon, topping Wren 61-45 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The Bulldogs (29-2) won their sixth state championship, and first since 1982, while finishing the season on a 27-game winning streak.

Joyce Edwards had 33 points and 13 rebounds in the win to go over 3,000 points in her career. She’s currently ranked the nation’s second-highest prospect in the class of 2024.

The Bulldogs previously won state titles in 1940, 1942, 1955, 1957 and 1982.

