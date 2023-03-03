Ford seeks patent that disables car features due to missed payments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Ford recently applied a patent for technology that lets vehicles repossessed themselves.

That’s right, if owners ignore warning about missed payments, the system can start disabling features such as GPS, air conditioning, cruise control, and the radio and could also emit irritating sounds when the driver is there.

Then, it could lock the owner out. If the owner still doesn’t act on their payment, the vehicle could potentially drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

If repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, it could simply drive itself to a junkyard.