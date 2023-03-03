SLED Chief’s remarks on the conviction of Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) Chief Mark A. Keel released a statement regarding the guilty verdict handed down by the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder case:

“I’m not one for press conferences. But today it’s important to speak out. It’s important because the victims in this case, Maggie and Paul, cannot. Let me be clear, there are no winners today. I have the truly humbling responsibility as the Chief of SLED to lead a dedicated team of special agents, forensic scientists and support staff who work day in and day out for days like today, to bring justice for victims. And today is not the end, it’s the next step in the long road to justice for every person who has been victimized by Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh has now been rightfully found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and his son Paul. He was found guilty because he is guilty. In the end Paul was a little detective.

This case serves as notice to anyone who aided or assisted Alex Murdaugh in committing any crime that justice will be sought.”

“This was an incredible effort by SLED, our local and federal law enforcement partners, and our partners at the Attorney General’s Office. Agents and prosecutors have sacrificed countless moments with their own families to ensure the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul was fairly tried and brought to justice. The people who worked on this case do this because they are called to serve. They do this job to bring a voice to the voiceless. They are dedicated public servants and I am grateful for them. SLED agents have worked tirelessly for the past nearly 21 months to ensure justice was served

for Maggie and Paul.”

“It is impossible for most to understand the countless hours of hard work that went into this case -time away from families, missed holidays, missed birthdays. It was all done under constant pressure and scrutiny. I want my folks to know how incredibly proud I am to be their Chief. I believe firmly in the criminal justice system and the rights of the accused to a fair trial. That is why I have remained silent during this trial. Again, today, I am here to provide a voice for Maggie and Paul. I am here to recognize the heart wrenching journey that the family and friends of Maggie and Paul have endured. I am here to support and thank everyone at SLED who worked on this case. Yesterday and today justice was served.”