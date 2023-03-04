Gray Collegiate girls, boys sweep state championships

It’s a clean sweep for the Gray Collegiate War Eagles.

GCA claimed state championships in both girls and boys basketball Friday night in at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The girls (22-6) claimed their first state title in school history, holding off Bishop England, 40-32 for the state title in head coach Brandon Wallace’s first season with the War Eagles.

In the nightcap, the boys claimed their fifth title in the last six seasons under coach Dion Bethea, beating Oceanside Collegiate, 53-43. Avante Parker finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Braylin Thomas scored 13.

Gray Collegiate becomes just the 10th school in the history of South Carolina basketball to claim boys and girls basketball championships in the same season.