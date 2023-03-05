South Carolina State University celebrates 127th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State University held a Founders’ Day program to celebrate its 127th birthday this weekend.

Many gathered at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center to hear the keynote speaker, South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty who is a S.C. State alumnus and 2022 inductee into the prestigious Thomas E. Miller society.

The program highlighted the university’s annual awards, including faculty and staff service awards. The university also recognized the newest inductees of the Thomas E. Miller society which is named in honor of the institution’s first president. The Miller society recognizes cumulative philanthropy from individuals, and organizations that demonstrate commitment to the university and higher education by sharing their resources.

Today the university welcomed 19 new members into the society and among them is basketball legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.