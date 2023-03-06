Girl Scouts urges public not to buy cookies resold on eBay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– As tempting as this treat looks—the Girl Scouts Council urges people not to buy them on websites like eBay.

A limited test-run of the new raspberry rally cookies is sold out.

Now, boxes of the raspberry-flavored thin-mint-like cookies are going for up to $100 online.

Product Program Director Jessica Martin says those resales are unauthorized and the go against Scout ethics.

She says selling Girl Scout cookies isn’t just about offering up sweets, it’s a chance for kids to learn business skills and raise money for troop activities.