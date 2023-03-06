S.C. Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — This year’s South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week will be observed March 5-11.

SCEMD and the National Weather Service are reminding people to take proper safety precautions during severe storms, tornadoes, and flash floods and the hazards associated with them.

Each day this week, SCEMD and NWS will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:

Sunday: Types of Severe Weather

Monday: Watches and Warnings

Tuesday: Staying Connected

Wednesday: What to do during a tornado

Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina

Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips

Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review

The annual statewide tornado drill will also take place this week on March 8 at 9 a.m.

The State Superintendent of Education is encouraging schools statewide to participate.

For more information, visit scemd.org/prepare/ and https://www.weather.gov/chs/Scsevereweatherawarenessweek.

What to do during severe weather: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/thunderstorms/

Before, During and After a Tornado: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/tornadoes/

Flood Safety: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/floods/