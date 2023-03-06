S.C. Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week
This year's South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week will be observed March 5-11.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — This year’s South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week will be observed March 5-11.
SCEMD and the National Weather Service are reminding people to take proper safety precautions during severe storms, tornadoes, and flash floods and the hazards associated with them.
Each day this week, SCEMD and NWS will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:
Sunday: Types of Severe Weather
Monday: Watches and Warnings
Tuesday: Staying Connected
Wednesday: What to do during a tornado
Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina
Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips
Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review
The annual statewide tornado drill will also take place this week on March 8 at 9 a.m.
The State Superintendent of Education is encouraging schools statewide to participate.
For more information, visit scemd.org/prepare/ and https://www.weather.gov/chs/Scsevereweatherawarenessweek.
What to do during severe weather: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/thunderstorms/
Before, During and After a Tornado: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/tornadoes/
Flood Safety: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/floods/