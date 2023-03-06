Toblerone losing trademark package design for legal reasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A popular chocolate bar is getting a new look… that could leave it unrecognizable!

The makers of Toblerone, long-known as being a Swiss chocolate, plans to stop production in Switzerland and move manufacturing to Bratislava.

Along with the move, Mondelez International says the chocolate will lose its trademark packaging with the iconic Matterhorn mountain.

In a statement, the company said they are making the changes for “legal reasons.”

Under Swiss law, national symbols, like the mountain, are not permitted on products that don’t meet their criteria.