Funeral arrangements announced for Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has shared the funeral arrangements for Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart after receiving permission from his family.

The funeral service on March 9 begins at 1 p.m. and will take place at First Nazareth Baptist Church (2351 Gervais Street).

The Dept. says they are “appreciative of the kind and thoughtful condolence messages from the public after the unexpected passing of Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart.”