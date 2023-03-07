Lexington man accused of running car into home with children inside

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators say a Lexington Co. man is accused of ramming his car into a home while children were inside.

Lexington Co. deputies say on February 27th Jeffery Yasmine ran his car into the front of a home on Riglaw Circle.

Investigators say three adults and three children were in the home at the time.

One adult was injured the others were not hurt.

Deputies say Yasmine had left the home before they got there.

They say they later made contact with him on Sunday on S. Lake Drive.

After a short chase they say Yasmine ran out of gas and he was arrested.

Deputies say he is charged with Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Malicious Injury to Property, failure to stop for blue lights, and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.