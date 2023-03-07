TikTok’s new ‘Series’ feature allows for longer videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—TikTok has introduced a new premium feature called “Series,” which allows creators to share longer story collections behind a paywall.

Creators can decide how much they want their content to cost and viewers can purchase it via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile.

Each series can include up to 80 videos that are 20 minutes long.

Right now, its only available for select users but applications for more people to join will open in the coming months.