Walgreens will not sell abortion pill in 20 states, including SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walgreens says it will not distribute abortion medication in 20 states including South Carolina.

The move is a bow to pressure from anti-abortion lawmakers and lawsuits targeting the legality of abortion pills.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was among those protesting the pharmacy chain’s decision to sell the medication.

Walgreens said it will distribute the drug only in jurisdictions where it is legal and feasible.