Lexington Coroner releases identity of victim in SUV, dump truck collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the name of the person killed in a vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

The fatal incident occurred in the 1600 block of Amick’s Ferry Road in Chapin on March 7th at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Sarah Taylor Galloway, 41, was traveling west bound on the road when her SUV crossed left of the center line and struck a dump truck head on, which was traveling east, says the coroner.

Mrs. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat-belts at the time of the collision.