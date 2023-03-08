Lexington Police charge 13 year-old following social media threats against student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says a 13 year-old Lakeside Middle School student will be charged following threats he made this morning through social media to a River Bluff High School student.

Authorities say they received information from Lexington County School District One regarding the threatening text message sent by the student showing him holding what appeared to be a gun.

The student was found off campus by law enforcement and the handgun was discovered to be a pellet gun.

The male also threatened Gilbert High school during the social media exchange, say officials.

This student will be charged with Disturbing Schools for the threats.

Deputies continue to investigate.

The juvenile student will not be identified.