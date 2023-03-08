Snoop Dogg introduces new white wine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Snoop Dogg is much more than just a rapper.

Nearly three years ago he teamed up with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes to produce a red wine called Snoop Cali Red.

Now he’s expanding his line to include his first white wine.

It is called Snoop Cali Blanc.

It is available in stores now. This is Snoop’s fourth wine he’s helped produce.

He says he wanted to create a wine with a “sexier, cleaner feel to it” and says there’s nothing better than his cali blanc.