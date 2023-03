Alex Murdaugh files for appeal of conviction

Alex Murdaugh’s legal team has appealed his convictions and sentences for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Alex Murdaugh’s legal team has appealed his convictions and sentences for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Last week Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two life sentences for the 2021 murders.

No word on when that appeal would take place.