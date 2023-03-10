Dorel car seats being recalled for safety risk

A popular brand of car seat is being recalled.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A popular brand of car seat is being recalled.

Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling more than 59,000 safety first and Maxi-Cosi car seats because the anchors that are used to secure the base may fail which would allow the seat to detach from the car.

The company said it will mail a replacement to owners for free and are currently working on mailing letters to people who may own the car seats.

Parents and caretakers can visit Dorel’s website to look at the exact models that are effected by the recall.