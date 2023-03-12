Furman, College of Charleston heading to Orlando for NCAA Tournament

Both Furman and the College of Charleston are heading to Florida for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Paladins are the No. 13 seed in the south eregion and face No. 4 Virginia on Thursday in the first round. If the Dins win, they could play a fellow Palmetto State team: the College of Charleston, who faces San Diego State in the first round down in Orlando Thursday.

Last Monday, Furman won the SoCon Tournament, sending the Paladins to their first NCAA Tournament since 1980. Then, it was the College of Charleston topping UNC Wilmington for the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship.

It’s Charleston’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018 and sixth overall.