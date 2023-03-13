Tip times for NCAA Tournament released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The NCAA has announced time for its women’s basketball tournament’s First Four and first-round games this week. No. 1/1 South Carolina will host first- and second-round games at Colonial Life Arena on Fri., March 17, and Sun., March 19.

Friday’s first game in Columbia will feature No. 8-seed South Florida and No. 9-seed Marquette tipping off at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2. The top-seeded Gamecocks will host No. 16 seed Norfolk State approximately 30 minutes after the first game of the session on ESPN.

Times for Sunday’s second-round game will be announced once all the tournament’s Friday games have been completed.

Ticket booklets for the first- and second-round games are available now at three different price points– Lower Level Reserved $55, Upper Level Reserved $45, General Admission $35. Booklets can be purchased online at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/virtual-venue/V0IyM0FTQg== or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 800-472-3267.

Single-session tickets for the First Four game and first- or second-round games will go on sale on Mon., March 13, at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.ticketmaster.com/university-of-south-carolina-gamecocks-womens-tickets/artist/849555. Tickets for the First Four game will be $15 each. First-round tickets are $30 each (includes both games), and second-round game tickets are $20 each.

Every individual two (2) years of age or older must have a game ticket for admission. Children younger than two (2) years of age do not need a ticket provided that they sit on the lap off a ticketed adult.