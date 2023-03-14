First Vietnamese company in S.C. establishing operations in Allendale County

Tin Thanh Group Americas announced plans to establish its first United States operations, a $68 million investment that is expected to create 1,031 new jobs.

Located at Walker Road in Fairfax, the Vietnamese company will manufacture large commercial vehicle tires and operate its commercial tire leasing program.

Tin Thanh Group Americas’ South Carolina location will allow the company to manufacture and retread large commercial vehicle tires, as well as operate its commercial tire leasing program, say officials.

The company says they are committed to implementing sustainable practices to lower the carbon-emission level.

Operations will be online by Sept. 2024. If you are interested in joining the team, email your resume here.