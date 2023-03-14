Gamecock tennis achieves highest ranking in program history

Columbia, S.C. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released on Tuesday the Division I Men’s National Team Computerized Rankings with South Carolina achieving a new program high ranking of No. 2. The team is coming off of a 4-1 win over No. 4 Ohio State and a sweep of No. 66 Alabama.

The South Carolina men’s tennis team is 14-1 on the season with a perfect 3-0 mark in conference play. Of their 14 wins, six have come over opponents ranked inside the top-20, including four in the top-10. Their only loss of the season came to then-No. 13 Georgia at the ITA Indoor National Championships in Chicago, Ill.

In last week’s rankings, the Gamecocks came in at No. 5 which tied for highest ranking in program history with the 1989 team having coming in No. T-5 in the final rankings of the season. The 1989 edition of the team finished with a final record of 21-8 and advanced to the NCAA semifinals, the furthest that a South Carolina team has ever advanced.

The Gamecocks began the dual season ranked at No. 9 in the ITA Coaches Poll and have continued to climb throughout the season. The computerized rankings list South Carolina with a average of 81.673, behind only TCU who has an average of 86.02. More information on the computerized rankings can be found here.

South Carolina’s men’s tennis team will continue SEC action on the road this weekend, traveling to take on No. 45 LSU on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. ET, before heading to No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. ET.

For all the latest South Carolina men’s tennis information, continue to follow GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis).