Gamecocks hold Pro Timing Day Monday

Thirteen South Carolina Gamecocks worked out in front of approximately 70 scouts representing all 32 NFL teams and several CFL teams Monday, as the football program held its annual Pro Timing Day at the Long Family Football Operations Center and the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility.

Those who participated included Nate Adkins, Christian Beal-Smith, Jalen Brooks, Eric Douglas, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Brad Johnson, Zacch Pickens, Devonni Reed, Darius Rush, Cam Smith, Josh Vann and Dylan Wonnum.

Testing began in the weight room, including measurements for height, weight, wingspan, arm and hand size, followed by the vertical jump and bench press. The event then moved to the on-field testing in the indoor facility, where the broad jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle and 3-cone shuttle took place, followed by position drills.

Josh Vann had an excellent day, posting a 36-inch vertical leap, a 10-5 broad jump and an unofficial 4.43 clocking in the 40-yard dash.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Results of the testing can be found here.