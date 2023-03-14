Grocery prices: egg-flation finally easing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Eggs are finally getting cheaper at the supermarket.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics last month, prices fell nearly 7%, compared to the month before.

But eggs remain far more expensive than they were a year ago.

In the 12 months through February, the cost of eggs rose 55% due in part to short supply caused by the Avian Flu, high input costs, and egg producers’ lining their own pockets.

Groceries in general are about 10% pricier than last year. Butter is nearly 21% percent more expensive and bread is 16% more expensive.