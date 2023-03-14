House passes measure reducing State comptroller salary to $1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The House has approved a measure reducing the state comptroller general’s salary to $1.

The bill’s sponsor, Richland County Democrat Heather Bauer says the measure is an effort to hold Bauer accountable for a $3.5 billion accounting error Eckstrom revealed to the Senate Finance Committee in February.

Lawmakers have also called for Eckstrom’s impeachment.