West Columbia Police arrest man wanted for murder

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police Department arrested a man on March 12 fin connection with a fatal shooting that happened July 3, 2022.

Charles Edward Way, 40, has been charged for the death of Michael Crolley, say police.

Officers say they responded to the 2600 block of Augusta Road where they found Crolley shot dead in the woodline.

Way was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.