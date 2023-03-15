Attorney calls for criminal investigation after teen stopped for not acknowledging Pledge of Allegiance

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–In a letter to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson, Attorney Tyler Bailey requests that the AG’s Office open a criminal investigation into what he says was the “physical assault” of Marissa Barnwell, 15, for not stopping in recognition of the Pledge of Allegiance at River Bluff High School.

The letter follows a lawsuit filed in federal court against the school district, the teacher involved, and others alleging Barnwell’s constitutional rights were violated.

Lexington police say they have reviewed surveillance footage of the November 29th 2022 incident and found no evidence of assault.

A spokesperson for Lexington District One says an attorney representing the district is reviewing the lawsuit and will file a response in the coming weeks.