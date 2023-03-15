Out-of-pocket medication costs for seniors to drop next month

Some Medicare beneficiaries could soon be paying less for certain prescriptions.

The Department of Health and Human Services says starting next month, the out-of-pocket cost is dropping for 27 drugs.

Seniors could save between $2—$390 per average dose for these medications.

This initiative is part of the Inflation Reduction Act and requires drug companies to pay a rebate to Medicare if they raise their prices faster than inflation.