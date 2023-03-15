Patten Seed company moving corporate headquarters to Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Patten Seed Company announced plans to relocate its headquarters to Charleston.

According to the Governor’s Office, the $2.2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

One of the largest turfgrass producers in the Southeast, the company will move from Lakeland, Georgia to an existing building at 22 Westedge Street in Charleston.

The company has an extensive portfolio of innovative farm products, including two of the company’s fastest growing products, OMRI Listed Soil3 organic compost and Soil3 Veggie Mix, say officials.

If you are interested in joining the Patten Seed Company team, visit their careers page.