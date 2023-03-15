Police make several arrests, seize drugs at Columbia home

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators say seven people were arrested after neighbors told police about suspected drug activity at a home on Mayer St. in Columbia.

Police say Terrell Bookert, Paris King, Damonte Meetze, Lee Pembroke, Mildred Smith, Damier Taylor, and Kewon Williams are all facing charges connected to the possession and distribution of drugs and weapons.

According to investigators, police seized 67 grams of crack cocaine, 70 grams of cocaine,13 grams of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 5 firearms (one stolen from

CPD’s jurisdiction), and more than $3700 in cash.