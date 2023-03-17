FCC cracks down on spam texts

We can soon hopefully say goodbye to those obnoxious spam text messages.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We can soon hopefully say goodbye to those obnoxious spam text messages.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is cracking down on spam texts, with new rules for telecom companies.

The FCC says it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years, tied to unwanted robotexts.

New rules adopted Thursday require phone providers to block text messages from suspicious sources, including phone numbers that appear to be “invalid, unallocated, or unused.”

Carriers will also have to block texts coming from numbers that claim not to ever send text messages or that government has identified as numbers not used for texting.