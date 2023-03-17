Frank’s RedHot reveals new pickle hot sauce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are a fan of hot sauce and pickles, then this one is for you! Frank’s RedHot revealed this week the flavor they say we’ve all been waiting for—dill pickle!

The company describes it as being, “The ultimate blend of flavor and heat, with a dilly, tangy, pickle-y twist!”

If you’re not sure what will go with it— Frank’s RedHot suggests using it on popcorn, chicken nuggets or french fries.