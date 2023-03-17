SC Senate passes Academic Choice in Education Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolinians who may be looking at enrolling their children in private school may now have a chance to do so.

The SC Senate has passed the Academic Choice in Education Act (ACE) which allows non-profits participating in scholarship programs to issue scholarships for eligible students in private or home school programs through income tax credits.

This means the ACE Act could fund school choices for thousands of students at no cost to the State while reducing burdens on taxpayers.

It now heads to the House.