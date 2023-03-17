Senator Graham addresses ICC arrest warrant for Putin

Senator Lindsey Graham today issued a statement on the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes carried out by Russia in Ukraine.

“The decision by the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin is a giant step in the right direction for the international community. It is more than justified by the evidence.

“To forgive and forget Putin’s war crimes – that are occurring on an industrial scale – would irrevocably damage the Rule of Law-based world order established at the end World War II.

“While I have no illusions that Putin will ever turn himself in, this arrest warrant is extremely significant because it’s an action of an international evidence-based body that will stand the test of history. It will also make Putin’s travel options in the future very limited.

“I hope President Xi, a communist dictator who plans to meet with Putin next week, understands that he is openly embracing one of the worst war criminals in history”

“I hope the international community will continue to support the ICC in their endeavors to hold Putin accountable for the brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

The International Criminal Court said in a statement Friday that Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of” unlawfully deporting children from occupied areas of Ukraine and bringing them to Russia.