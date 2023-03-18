West Columbia Walmart reopens after alleged bomb threat

Investigators are still working to determine the source of the threat.
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Walmart on Augusta Road in West Columbia was reopened to customers following a search of the store by law enforcement.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, the search was sparked by a bomb threat. Investigators say they responded to the threat at 2:16 pm and officers worked with Walmart’s staff to evacuate the store.

Officers say the search revealed no objects of concern. Investigators are still working to determine the source of the threat.

