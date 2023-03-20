Buster Murdaugh releases statement on Stephen Smith death

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Buster Murdaugh, son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, released a statement Monday in reference to the death of Stephen Smith in 2015.

Murdaugh saying, “I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother. I love them so much and miss them terribly. I haven’t spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration. Before, during and since my father’s trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family. I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me.”

Recently Smith’s family has started a GoFundMe to fund the exhumation of his body to conduct an independent autopsy.

The original autopsy ruled the death as a possible hit-and-run, however, some authorities have refuted that finding.

For people who followed the Alex Murdaugh trial, Smith’s name may sound familiar.

Highway Patrol officials said the Murdaugh name came up repeatedly in the initial investigation, but no further connection has been revealed.

Alex Murdaugh has been convicted in the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh.